As Albemarle (ALB) Stock Price Declined, Regent Investment Management Trimmed Stake; United Health Group (UNH) Shareholder Btr Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $7.36 Million as Share Price Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 29.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 5,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 12,895 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 1.72 million shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 1079.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 29,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Rains on Albemarle’s Solid Q1 Performance – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv F (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11,900 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,710 shares to 100,583 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth’s Stock Will Continue Rebounding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

