As Albemarle (ALB) Stock Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lifted by $2.73 Million Its Position; Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Stake as Share Price Rose

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 33,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 74,240 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 40,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 534,536 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 62,623 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 2.60% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES NT$ 17.5BLN :2412 TT; 14/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes 1Q Net Loss NT$1.06B Vs Net Profit NT$1.70B; 09/04/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Mar Rev NT$2.18B; 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s March Subscriber Numbers (Table); 06/03/2018 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Feb Rev NT$2.05B; 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 8,192 shares to 2,007 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 202,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,203 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion has 79,222 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.06% or 3,625 shares. Asset Management One Limited has 49,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 92,123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 18,746 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 9,671 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc reported 7,721 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 6,377 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 4,169 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 48 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 344,361 shares. Fosun Interest has invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 85,772 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 15,717 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares to 23,859 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK) by 19,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU).