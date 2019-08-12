As Albemarle (ALB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.76 Million as Stock Price Declined

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 104,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 921,380 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 911,870 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – Total’s Venture-Capital Arm to Invest in China; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 6,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 367,228 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.11 million, up from 360,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 461,413 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2,029 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James River Group Holdings L (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 151,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,621 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 35,823 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $119.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opap Sa (Adr) (GOFPY) by 90,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).