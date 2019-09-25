As Albemarle (ALB) Shares Declined, Professional Advisory Services Raised by $314,160 Its Holding; Private Advisor Group Holds Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 134,767 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 130,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 1.35 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 84,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 171,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.06 million, up from 87,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 3.93M shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,801 shares to 327,750 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) by 4,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,126 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 22,316 shares to 68,328 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,366 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.