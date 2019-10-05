As Albemarle (ALB) Shares Declined, Meridian Management Co Has Raised Holding; Merriman Wealth Management Cut Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $352,814

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 319 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 3,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, down from 3,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.22 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 30/05/2018 – WAL-MART SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FORMAL BUSINESS & PROXY PROPOSALS; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China; 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 11,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 31,956 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 20,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 939,158 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 0.09% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Old Bancshares In invested in 79,349 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Sei owns 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 118,789 shares. Markel reported 73,000 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 17,901 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd accumulated 500 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Com stated it has 543,705 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 24,416 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bangor National Bank & Trust reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 42,428 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 36,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 495 shares or 0% of the stock.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 2,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 215,700 shares. Meyer Handelman Company stated it has 266,474 shares. Horrell Capital Incorporated has invested 1.78% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 60,951 shares stake. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 35,020 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cap Wealth Planning Lc accumulated 580,637 shares. Carlson Lp invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Factory Mutual Insur Communications invested 0.89% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Company reported 0.1% stake. Kistler has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 696 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 5.61 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 0.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.46% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 358,637 shares.