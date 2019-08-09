As Albemarle (ALB) Shares Declined, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Raised Stake by $6.57 Million; Buckhead Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $1.75 Million as Market Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 10.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 81,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 246,351 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 165,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 1.06M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

