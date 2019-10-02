As Albemarle (ALB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Position Maintained by Legacy Private Trust

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 88.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 71,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 152,235 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, up from 80,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 738,207 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 6,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 3.08 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 10,910 shares to 113,277 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 8,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,331 shares, and cut its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Tianqi puts world’s biggest lithium plant expansion on hold – MINING.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) 2.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) ROE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle forecasts 8%-14% full-year revenue rise – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associate holds 152,235 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank invested in 0% or 108 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 15,976 shares. Financial Architects reported 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 203,942 shares. State Street Corporation has 6.84 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Boston Common Asset Management Lc owns 86,229 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,058 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Randolph Comm holds 2.13% or 176,151 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 14,861 shares. Channing Management Llc accumulated 0.32% or 98,123 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 369,742 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,844 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Under Armour, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UAA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street eyes steepest slide in nearly six weeks on growth worries – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why We Sold Lowe’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Bradford Associates invested in 0.7% or 5,950 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc owns 4,040 shares. Schulhoff And Co reported 5,206 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 2,310 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stifel Fincl invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). S&T Commercial Bank Pa owns 14,025 shares. Novare Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.72% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Counselors Inc owns 15,711 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 829,116 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Advsr invested in 1.81% or 43,123 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.82% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability invested in 72,749 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 576,424 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca holds 488 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.