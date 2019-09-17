As Albemarle (ALB) Market Value Declined, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Increased Its Holding by $3.19 Million; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Decreased Its Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by $411,516

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 34,293 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 86,295 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 120,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 364,282 shares traded or 428.80% up from the average. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 3500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 46,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 822,924 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 13,056 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Limited holds 0.08% or 86,295 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,725 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorp reported 137,004 shares. Cap Advisors Llc owns 0.13% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 191,518 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 24,044 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 167,142 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 406,626 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 46,734 shares. Invesco Ltd has 185,875 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 1,530 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 4,669 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.05% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 12,262 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) by 23,050 shares to 50,880 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF) by 127,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Taiwan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fdx Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Us Bancorporation De holds 0.14% or 703,692 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,008 shares. D E Shaw Com accumulated 0% or 23,088 shares. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 369,742 shares. Fmr Llc reported 60,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,084 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.16% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Bnp Paribas Asset owns 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 8,717 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 30,421 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F owns 3,475 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 15,969 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 29,429 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 1.23M shares.