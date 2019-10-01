As Albemarle (ALB) Market Value Declined, Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Its Stake; Allen Investment Management Boosted Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 52,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.42M, up from 955,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $168.72. About 230,355 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 6,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 4,058 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286,000, down from 10,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 1.01 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LabCorp’s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 To Accrue Contingent Interest – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sysmex America and LabCorp Extend Hematology Automation Agreement with Sysmex XN-Series Technology – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on October 24, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 81,197 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 5,428 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Limited Liability Com. Co Bancorporation, Missouri-based fund reported 16,326 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl invested in 3.41% or 346,900 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 24,793 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Peoples Finance Serv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Blackrock owns 8.95M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 25,080 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,591 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs Incorporated owns 13,341 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 2.44 million shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,676 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $185.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,761 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $172.75 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,000 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Limited. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 0.01% or 12,841 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 115,761 shares. Atria Investments Ltd accumulated 4,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Investments Company invested in 0.03% or 118,789 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership reported 9,122 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% or 46 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0.02% or 16,801 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 1.11 million shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 126,877 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 2,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,429 shares. Moore Cap Lp stated it has 390,000 shares.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.