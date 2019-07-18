As Albemarle (ALB) Market Valuation Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Upped by $701,865 Its Stake; Van Eck Associates Position in Sysco (SYY) Lowered by $1.36 Million as Stock Price Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 8,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,910 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 48,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 494,016 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 20,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,934 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 63,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 748,318 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 98,402 shares to 828,321 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.81 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 1.67M shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $89.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,984 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX).