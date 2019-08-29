As Albany Intl Cl A (AIN) Stock Value Rose, Tygh Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $2.31 Million; Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Shareholder Opus Investment Management Lowered Stake by $316,800 as Shares Declined

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (AIN) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 32,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 97,478 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 64,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $79.87. About 110,177 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (PM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 18.83 million shares traded or 218.54% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 25,201 shares to 42,391 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolent Health Inc A by 128,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,852 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 80,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 33,683 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). 329,799 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,752 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 419,800 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech accumulated 57,578 shares. Citigroup stated it has 18,845 shares. 49,156 are held by Eagle Boston. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 23,510 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 35,357 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 11,130 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 6 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.56 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares to 69,100 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 0.07% or 21,597 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 571 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clean Yield Group reported 551 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 146,114 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.26% or 587,921 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested in 8,483 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Planning Ltd Llc holds 9,550 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chem Bank & Trust owns 15,770 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 2.43 million shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 8,960 shares.