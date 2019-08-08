As Albany Intl Cl A (AIN) Market Valuation Rose, Tygh Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $2.31 Million; Twin Securities Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Lifted by $7.80 Million

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (AIN) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 32,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 97,478 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 64,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 172,951 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41,324 shares to 64,806 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 309,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,238 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.