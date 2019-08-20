As Albany International Corp. Cl A (AIN) Share Value Rose, Earnest Partners Has Raised by $514,466 Its Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Edge Wealth Management Has Lowered Position by $608,811

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Albany International Corp. Cl A (AIN) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 7,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.32 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Albany International Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 188,490 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 105,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10,976 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $131.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 5,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,745 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semic (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldg Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.47% or 634,070 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 29,733 shares. Zacks Management has invested 0.11% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Earnest Prtn Llc has invested 0.98% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Paradigm Capital Inc holds 10,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 44,736 shares. First Personal Financial Ser reported 62 shares stake. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 3,957 shares. Advisory holds 0.04% or 27,466 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 5,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 700 are held by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 329,799 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Mngmt stated it has 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altfest L J & reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atwood Palmer holds 5.11% or 668,261 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent holds 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 61,802 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 347,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.14% stake. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Excalibur Mgmt Corp has 28,845 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Spc holds 0.56% or 48,010 shares. Meridian Counsel has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Ocean Limited reported 0.08% stake. Doliver Advisors Lp accumulated 6,151 shares. Cap Advisors Ok invested in 0.62% or 107,876 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc has invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Compton Capital Management Ri accumulated 199,004 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rivernrth Doublelne Str Opp by 24,700 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).