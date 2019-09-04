As Alaska Air Group Com (ALK) Stock Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut by $7.70 Million Its Holding; V3 Capital Management LP Raised Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Position by $958,500

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Com (ALK) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 137,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 157,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.68. About 609,472 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 138,632 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 38,595 shares to 466,367 shares, valued at $72.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.49M for 7.11 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

