As Alaska Air Group Com (ALK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.70 Million; Charter Trust Company Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Com (ALK) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 137,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 157,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 56,669 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 70.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,894 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 4,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 2.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,431 shares to 5,412 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,050 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLE).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.69 million for 6.31 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.