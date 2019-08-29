As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Valuation Rose, Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 18.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 90,736 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 82,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 718,329 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B

