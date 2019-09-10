As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Rose, Tyvor Capital Trimmed Holding; National Pension Service Increased Prologis (PLD) Holding by $1.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 500,468 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating

National Pension Service increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 21,827 shares as the company's stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 617,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.45M, up from 595,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 2.21 million shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $253.20 million for 7.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36,509 shares to 45,181 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 293,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).