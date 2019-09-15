As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Upped Position; Motco Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Raised by $567,360 as Stock Price Declined

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 142,345 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 109,810 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99 million, up from 101,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 48,847 shares to 263 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX) by 11,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,996 shares, and cut its stake in Usaa Tax Exempt Long Term Fund (USTEX).

