As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Trimmed by $328,440 Its Position; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Holding in Borgwarner Com (BWA) by $451,630

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 458,888 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 588,729 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 114,578 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pnc Fin Grp owns 175,211 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.03% or 8.85M shares. 124,481 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 356,728 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt owns 107,269 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 0.45% stake. 401 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Lc. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 965,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.83 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 12,663 are held by Smith Salley And Associates. Andra Ap owns 0.12% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 110,200 shares. Principal Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61 million for 9.37 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 10,014 shares to 25,451 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.69 million for 6.36 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp by 22,893 shares to 294,395 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN).