As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Increased Stake; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Nbw Capital Cut Its Stake by $1.55 Million

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 647,718 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 154,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 232,269 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 387,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 15,488 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.96 million for 26.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.