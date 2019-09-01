As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased by $328,440 Its Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Boosted Its Holding

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.72. About 842,062 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares to 361,767 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $283.79 million for 6.35 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 0.77% or 167,469 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,390 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancshares The has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Walleye Trading Ltd Com accumulated 27,943 shares. Ls Advsr accumulated 5,641 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Co holds 17,564 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc has 1.34M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tanaka Capital has 2.7% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Systematic Mngmt Lp reported 4,655 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 14,839 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Burney reported 16,093 shares. Atria Invests Limited Co has 3,618 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 2,086 shares or 0% of the stock. 20,040 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 703,983 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.