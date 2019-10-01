As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stock Price Declined, Chou Associates Management Has Increased by $29.20 Million Its Holding

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 94,044 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 19/03/2018 – CNL Issues RFP for Construction of $370 Million Laboratory Complex; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 28/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Otlk On Resolute Forest Products To Stable From Neg; 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018(P); 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE CEO SAYS TRANSPORT ISSUES CONTINUE TO IMPACT EARNINGS

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 5,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 3,912 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 9,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 224,763 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.23% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). South Dakota Investment Council owns 332,006 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Llc reported 27,340 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has 0.1% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 69,300 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company owns 3,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 11,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Compton Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Verity Asset invested in 6,497 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 11,459 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs reported 230,759 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 390 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 189,612 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.11% or 3.32 million shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.01% or 16,679 shares.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.49M for 7.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.