As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Price Rose, Landscape Capital Management Boosted by $1.68 Million Its Holding; As Lear (LEA) Market Value Declined, Elm Ridge Management Increased by $710,370 Its Stake

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 491,927 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 309.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 29,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 39,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.16 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 94,852 shares to 463,255 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lear Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:LEA) 22% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 41,256 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 225,256 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 55,027 shares. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 115 shares. 3,344 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company. Northpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,280 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,905 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.02% or 862,157 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 122,219 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co has 86,807 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 91,194 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 50,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.53% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 29,500 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Incorporated owns 20,607 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 36,510 shares to 124,849 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 14,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,231 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap holds 0.7% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). U S Glob accumulated 107,188 shares or 3.01% of the stock. 640,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Hallmark Mngmt owns 9,450 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cambridge has 0.22% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 65,349 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability reported 5,095 shares. First Personal Fincl Service reported 170 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 126,484 shares. 100,583 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). South Dakota Council stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.39% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The Oregon-based Mengis Management has invested 0.27% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 20,040 shares.