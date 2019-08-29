As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Value Rose, Tyvor Capital Cut Position by $3.60 Million; Penn Davis Mcfarland Lowered Its Xylem (XYL) Position as Stock Price Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 5,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 158,453 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 163,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 66,042 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 51,571 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 121,956 shares. Sun Life Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Northern Tru has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Lpl Fin Lc accumulated 0.01% or 45,694 shares. Daruma Mgmt holds 46,218 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 176,559 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.38% or 586,657 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 77,252 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 750 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 449,279 shares. Burney owns 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 5,775 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Cwm Limited Co has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pggm Invests owns 0.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 366,623 shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,587 shares to 185,368 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,300 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 90,736 shares. State Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 961,873 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 12,610 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Sg Americas Llc reported 32,079 shares. 1,807 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd stated it has 188 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.01% or 80,617 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 13 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 15,967 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 107,638 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.00M shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $46.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 466,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).