As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Value Declined, Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.60 Million; As Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tnb Financial Lowered Its Position

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 648,561 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 35,160 shares traded or 45.00% up from the average. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $142,091 activity. 832 shares valued at $18,928 were bought by BENSE ALLAN G on Friday, March 8. Shares for $60,750 were bought by Criser Marshall M III.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7,807 shares to 266,004 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.06 million for 15.03 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36,509 shares to 45,181 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 3.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.91M for 8.03 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.