As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Price Rose, Tyvor Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $3.60 Million; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position by $11.64 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 760,816 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 391,881 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 374,370 shares to 632,188 shares, valued at $26.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Hilton Limited Liability owns 2,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 334,994 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Geode Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 802,215 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 500 shares. Art Lc, New York-based fund reported 37,400 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 10,185 shares. Veritable LP invested in 5,211 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 1,581 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 62,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 13,523 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 98,000 shares. Zimmer Lp holds 1.36% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2.54 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Court Place Advisors Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,031 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Jlb & Associates has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 24,702 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.31% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 42,068 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 902,504 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,141 are held by Iconiq Capital Limited Company. Invesco accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 8,683 are owned by Cap Fund Sa. First Personal Services reported 170 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 8 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 162,640 shares to 220,183 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 42,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

