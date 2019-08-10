As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Price Rose, South Dakota Investment Council Has Raised Its Stake; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Rose

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 8,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 369,726 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75M, up from 361,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 738,926 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 576,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97M, down from 746,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen reported 2.18% stake. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.86% or 235,622 shares. Gibraltar Capital Inc reported 33,564 shares. 438,287 were reported by Highland Management Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 3.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 205,361 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 12.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb Corporation stated it has 1.75M shares. Hallmark Cap Inc holds 1.8% or 140,261 shares in its portfolio. London Com Of Virginia stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coldstream Capital Mngmt invested 8.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Olstein Capital Management LP reported 38,000 shares. West Family Investments holds 1.25% or 42,400 shares. 218,138 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Co. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.09% or 5.80 million shares. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,042 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 27,300 shares to 648,945 shares, valued at $54.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 55,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,190 shares, and has risen its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 9,626 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.14% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP reported 4,655 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Capital Int accumulated 0.01% or 555,900 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cibc World Markets Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Hodges Capital has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Us Comml Bank De holds 6,924 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 9,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,631 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability owns 117,564 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Com stated it has 0.12% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 3,626 are held by Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Air Could Ramp Up Share Buybacks Soon – The Motley Fool” on March 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Air Group Earnings: A Turnaround Takes Shape – Motley Fool” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Is American, Southwest or Delta bigger? Depends what you measure – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.