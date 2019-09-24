As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Price Rose, Holder Glacier Peak Capital Upped Its Position; Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $1.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 7,294 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 13,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 65,500 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 25,149 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has 270,304 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 7,547 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Next Inc reported 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.33% or 42,068 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 77,809 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prns Mgmt has 8,113 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 126 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 20,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 17,854 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 58 shares stake. Court Place Llc accumulated 0.15% or 6,107 shares. Cibc World accumulated 25,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na reported 914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 17,382 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Associate Inc has 0.17% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 6,500 shares.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,261 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 15,780 shares to 743,544 shares, valued at $27.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tdam Usa accumulated 1,546 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt accumulated 379,320 shares. Avenir invested in 607,617 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 0.1% or 47,701 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Chilton Cap Ltd Llc reported 80,590 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 57,448 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Csu Producer Resource Inc holds 3.62% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,800 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 956,103 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 14,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp has 1.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). California Employees Retirement System holds 0.5% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2.06M shares.

