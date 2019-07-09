As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Price Declined, Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $328,440; As Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Prudential Plc Has Cut Stake

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 216,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.55 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $177.05. About 296,594 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 475,209 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 188 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 925 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bancorporation reported 15,466 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.89% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Victory Cap holds 1.95M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr stated it has 302,975 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0.08% or 9.71M shares. 110 are held by Bessemer Group. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 34 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.53% or 8,085 shares. 1.34M were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Limited Co. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 152,866 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares to 558,961 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.91M for 8.09 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23,478 shares to 143,451 shares, valued at $33.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 292,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 EPS, up 89.68% or $1.13 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.26% EPS growth.