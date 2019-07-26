As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Price Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.03 Million; Ejf Capital Has Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $6.38 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 93.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 133,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 19.94M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – THE PENALTY WOULD BE A RECORD FINE FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 18,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 28,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.86. About 1.58M shares traded or 45.95% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 14,155 shares to 31,523 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 11,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgepoint Grp has invested 8.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zacks Mgmt stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Agf owns 379,336 shares. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Co Nj owns 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,850 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bath Savings Trust holds 4,217 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,437 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 319,972 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Snow Capital LP owns 7,025 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc holds 59,905 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,813 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 72,089 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 45,424 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Julia Wellborn hired to lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,480 shares to 6,661 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airline sector preps for big earnings week – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s 737 MAX Update, ALK & JBLU’s Bullish Q2 Views – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Air Group Earnings: A Turnaround Takes Shape – Motley Fool” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ALK is Following the Transportation Sector Down – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 08, 2019.