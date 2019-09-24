As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut Stake; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined While Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Upped Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 235,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 270,304 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, down from 505,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 368,305 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 100.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 9,481 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733,000, up from 4,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95 billion market cap company. It closed at $80.85 lastly. It is down 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,325 shares to 310,541 shares, valued at $53.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 51,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.49M for 7.44 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,986 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,818 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).