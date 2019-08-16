As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $20.63 Million

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 108.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,547 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 5,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 167,609 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64M, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $171.87. About 11.24 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,566 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,930 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Com reported 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Amg Natl Tru Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 39,681 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 640,000 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 3,626 shares. Prudential invested in 154,371 shares. Gam Ag owns 12,763 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,320 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa holds 18,004 shares. California-based United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Coldstream Cap Management Inc holds 0.08% or 15,698 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability accumulated 8,639 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Virtu Fin Limited Company holds 4,097 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Limited Liability Com owns 5,555 shares.

