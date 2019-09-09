As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Valuation Rose, Par Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Maplelane Capital Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Has Trimmed by $10.88 Million as Stock Value Declined

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.09 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 1.03 million shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: New Policy Aims to Increase Safety for Employees, Flyers and Service Animals; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 91,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 68,579 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 1.93M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 15/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Launches Women’s Leadership Forum Series with Inaugural Event at Wynn Las Vegas; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wynn is about to unload some expensive art; 08/03/2018 – WYNN – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT ARUZE USA WILL NOT CONSIDER ITSELF A PARTY TO AMENDED & RESTATED STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS GAMING: WYNN NO LONGER BE CONSIDERED A QUALIFIER; 27/03/2018 – Statement Of L. Lin Wood On Behalf Of Steve Wynn; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Entered Credit Agreement March 28; Agreement Terminated Following April 3 Repayment of Bridge Facility; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ANNOUNCES CORRINE CLEMENT AS VP OF CO’S NEW CULTURE AND COMMUNITY DEPARTMENT; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Holder Elaine Wynn Says John Hagenbuch Is Too Close to Former CEO Steve Wynn; 29/03/2018 – WYNN BOSTON HARBOR SVP COMMENTS AFTER GAMING COMMISSION HEARING; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment Says Wynn Resorts Deal to Be Completed on April 3

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 150,000 shares to 554,100 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Glenmede Tru Commerce Na invested in 1,332 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Selway Asset Mngmt holds 0.55% or 14,687 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Inc reported 0.1% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cls Invests Ltd Liability owns 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Company holds 28 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 600,497 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 46,776 were accumulated by Tealwood Asset Management. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 5,383 shares. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 92,095 shares. First Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) by 200,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $22.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 167,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TSM).