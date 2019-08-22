As Alamo Group (ALG) Share Value Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Boosted Position; Skylands Capital Lifted Its Mastec (MTZ) Stake

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 118,450 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 96,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 36,866 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 183,705 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, up from 169,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $116.3. About 4,844 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 06/04/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – WORKERS ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE WORK UNDER NEW LABOR AGREEMENT ON MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Alamo Group Inc. Receives Notification Of Strike At Gradall Industries, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Alamo Group; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 73km NNW of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group 1Q EPS $1.24; 17/04/2018 – REG-YMAGIS : Agreement with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for EclairColor HDR deployment in the US; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Alamo, TX GO Rating Raised To ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 – Rep. Poe: The Alamo – March 6, 1836; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 12km NNE of Alamo, Nevada; 17/04/2018 – YMAGIS: PACT W/ ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA FOR ECLAIRCOLOR HDR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ALG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.12 million shares or 0.24% more from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares to 242,669 shares, valued at $27.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,650 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,700 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 68,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,250 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.