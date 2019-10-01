As Alamo Group (ALG) Share Price Declined, Epoch Investment Partners Increased Position; Quaker Capital Investments Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Cut by $12.71 Million as Stock Value Rose

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 171,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 283,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05M, down from 455,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 514,130 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 25/05/2018 – Lewandowski is getting paid by T-Mobile as part of the contract with Turnberry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal, as well as people familiar with his involvement; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (ALG) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 117,924 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.78M, up from 114,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 18,791 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 21/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 56km W of Alamo, Nevada; 04/05/2018 – As Trump’s tariffs bite, small U.S. manufacturers begin to tap the brakes; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.2 – 28km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group 1Q EPS $1.24; 02/04/2018 – Alamo Group Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 12km E of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO 1Q EPS $1.24, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.47 (2 ESTS.); 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 63km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold ALG shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 41,860 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 15,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Associates Limited Co has 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 17,306 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 522 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Mawer Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). State Street Corporation holds 305,736 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 12,307 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda has invested 0.01% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Ardian, Blackstone, Alamo, Stellex, HKW, Fresh Direct, Trilantic – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Alamo Group set to buy Michigan company for $352M – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 72% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alamo Group: Another Deal; Not Seeing Imminent Appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 390,839 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $84.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 38,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,818 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “T-Mobile is the Only Wireless Provider to Offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T-Mobile has a plan B if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max Worth Upgrading for? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.