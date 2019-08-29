As Akorn (AKRX) Stock Rose, Holder J Goldman & Company LP Cut Its Holding by $3.40 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Raised Holding by $572,088

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 91.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The hedge fund held 101,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 1.57M shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Akorn, Inc. to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 27/04/2018 – FRESENIUS ACCUSED OF CANCELLING AKORN DEAL OVER BUYER’S REMORSE; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers — AKRX; 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Ends Deal to Buy Akorn, Which Pledges a Fight; 27/03/2018 – Fresenius spokesman says probe into target Akorn continues; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius/Akorn: hard copy; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 19/04/2018 – DJ Akorn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKRX); 21/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CRITICIZES AKORN OVER DATA-INTERGRITY INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Gkb Ophthalmics Ltd. – Board Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2018

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,772 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 15,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 18.83M shares traded or 218.54% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 9, 2019 : VEON, UXIN, PFE, FIS, VRAY, AVP, CMCSA, EXC, RF, QQQ, PVTL, AKRX – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Akorn allergic rhinitis nasal spray – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), The Stock That Tanked 89% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Akorn (AKRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (Put) (NYSE:IP) by 41,000 shares to 131,000 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 13,722 shares to 119,769 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 20,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,482 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

