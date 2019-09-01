As Akorn (AKRX) Share Value Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake; Endeavour Capital Advisors Cut Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Stake by $3.36 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 841,984 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 85.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 394,462 shares as the company's stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 856,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 462,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 675,529 shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley reported 0.24% stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 486,555 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 707,532 shares. Phocas reported 0.78% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Prudential Inc accumulated 847,887 shares. Stieven Ltd Partnership invested 1.15% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,950 shares in its portfolio. 23,215 were reported by Botty Investors Limited Liability. Aristotle Boston Ltd reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 178,048 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 20,840 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 38,800 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.87M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 41,783 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $25.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 61,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Umpqua Holdings Promotes Frank Namdar to Chief Credit Officer