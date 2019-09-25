As Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM) Share Price Rose, Disciplined Growth Investors Cut by $6.71 Million Its Position; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Encore Wire (WIRE) as Valuation Declined

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Com (AKAM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 83,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.72M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI ENTERS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 33,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 123,412 shares traded or 59.83% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 12,700 shares to 88,950 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WIRE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 2.57% more from 18.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 67,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Llc invested in 106,537 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 68,968 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,086 shares. Granite Partners Limited Company reported 277,265 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has 4,270 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 569,309 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc has 22,173 shares. Frontier Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.42% or 951,566 shares in its portfolio. Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.95% or 344,624 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 46,054 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 23,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,469 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.02% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 4,163 shares.

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 14.16% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $20.28 million for 14.53 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.12% EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 1.59 million shares to 16.46M shares, valued at $52.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT).

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.54 million for 29.16 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.