As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Valuation Rose, New England Research & Management Has Cut by $312,400 Its Position; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding Upped by Bank Of Hawaii

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 6,750 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 11,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.22. About 206,712 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman Conrades to Retire in June After 20 Years; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Mgmt, Operating Cmte to Work Toward Operating Margins of 30% in 2020

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 20,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $166.14. About 270,632 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adaptimmune Has Initiated a Radiation Sub-Study to Enhance Antitumor Activity Seen With ADP-A2M4 in Collaboration with The MD Anderson Cancer Center – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tranformation Initiatives Help Lift Automatic Data Processing Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “France’s Vinci keeps outlook for more growth as first half profits rise – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,646 shares to 1,953 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,978 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.42 million activity. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.01% or 11,096 shares. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 9,450 shares. Cambridge has 0.87% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.31% or 82,111 shares. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management has invested 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Family holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,250 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd accumulated 10,732 shares. Barton Investment Management holds 0.11% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 1,483 are owned by Fca Corporation Tx. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,756 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). American Research Mgmt has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 2,157 shares valued at $151,335 was made by Ahola Aaron on Thursday, February 14. Gemmell James had sold 9,579 shares worth $672,063.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AKAM May 31st Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,769 are held by New Amsterdam Prtn Lc Ny. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 79 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc owns 0.13% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 28,228 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce invested in 0% or 9,239 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.06% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Fil owns 1.33 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Champlain Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 819,465 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 11,800 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Garde Capital Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).