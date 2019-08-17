As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Valuation Rose, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Increased by $3.97 Million Its Position; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Decreased Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $7.46 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.49 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 55,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 155,716 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 99,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 1.42 million shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS INCLUDE TOM KILLALEA, SECOND DIRECTOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Second Independent Director at Later Date; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 82,233 shares to 3,680 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 262,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). S&Co reported 0.06% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Rampart Investment Management Company Lc holds 0.28% or 34,801 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,750 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 10,622 shares. Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 79,232 shares. National Asset holds 0.03% or 3,398 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De accumulated 65,100 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 478 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 4,507 shares.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akamai: Commodity Business Or Hidden Gem? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Sees Positive Signs For Akamai Technologies In May Data – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai (AKAM) Gains From Robust Cloud Security Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 28,362 shares to 39,042 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 17,457 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 0% or 13,882 shares. Sei Investments owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 242,028 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.05% stake. Bb&T invested in 14,972 shares. Moreover, Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De has 0.95% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) holds 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,818 shares. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 169 were accumulated by Cls Invs Ltd Company. Guyasuta, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 135,687 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 940,178 shares stake. 125,000 were reported by Fiera Cap Corp. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 872 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP holds 484,313 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.