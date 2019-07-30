As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Value Rose, Needham Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $461,500; Polaris Wealth Advisers Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $24.94 Million; Share Value Declined

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 3248.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 262,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.73M, up from 8,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $103.51. About 890,917 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 680,645 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT AGREED TO VOTING IN FAVOR OF CO’S PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 03/05/2018 – Akamai Expects to Grow by Several Hundred Employees, Says CEO (Video); 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 9,579 shares valued at $672,063 was made by Gemmell James on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $151,335 were sold by Ahola Aaron on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 794,215 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.41% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Andra Ap has invested 0.06% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Glenmede Company Na accumulated 159,067 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund invested in 0.05% or 3,245 shares. 236,170 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 106,002 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 101,210 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Co reported 6,868 shares. Natl Pension invested in 226,564 shares. 2.27M were reported by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Co invested in 4,387 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 29,895 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Needham Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 57,500 shares. Northeast Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 137,504 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,008 shares to 158,977 shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,521 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Network has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Johnson Counsel holds 66,040 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Clarivest Asset Ltd Company accumulated 100,571 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Welch Forbes holds 10,564 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gp Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,175 shares. 5,262 were accumulated by Welch Gru Ltd Liability Corp. James Rech owns 0.5% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 81,069 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 87,275 shares. Pitcairn Com owns 6,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 81,615 shares. Amica Retiree Tru reported 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Avalon Lc reported 327,890 shares stake. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 938 shares.

