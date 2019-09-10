As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shares Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Lifted Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut Its Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49M shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 4139.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 14,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 15,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.28. About 1.03 million shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT AGREED TO VOTING IN FAVOR OF CO’S PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Second Independent Director at Later Date; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 693 shares to 2,367 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.