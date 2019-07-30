As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Share Value Rose, Oak Associates LTD Has Lifted by $994,000 Its Holding; Gabalex Capital Management Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,370 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 122,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 755,035 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Mgmt, Operating Cmte to Work Toward Operating Margins of 30% in 2020; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 3.16 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Mgmt reported 127,845 shares. Ftb has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 9.96 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 3,900 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 87,329 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe And. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 321,604 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.14% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Carroll Associate reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 100,981 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company. Benjamin F Edwards Co stated it has 11,478 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 18,531 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 10,814 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 34,183 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. 9,579 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares with value of $672,063 were sold by Gemmell James. The insider Wheaton William sold $427,320.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21,595 shares to 681,268 shares, valued at $28.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,870 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).