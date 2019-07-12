As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Share Value Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Raised Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Argent Capital Management Trimmed Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 4139.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 14,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 497,104 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 30/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: CIRA partners with Akamai to enhance cybersecurity solutions for Canadians; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Raises Buyback by $417 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 24,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 4.03M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $532.26 million for 28.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 36,799 shares to 394,766 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 59,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:UACL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $190,750 was made by Pierce David A on Friday, February 1. Nanavaty Maulik also sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Tuesday, January 15.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,817 shares to 83 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,936 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).