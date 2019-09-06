As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Market Value Rose, Tower Research Capital Trc Lifted Stake; Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined While Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Holding

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 268,974 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 12017.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 5,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,574 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, up from 46 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 1.61 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 5,496 shares to 1,353 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,916 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 59,913 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). The Maryland-based Profit Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). National Pension Serv reported 226,564 shares. Co Fincl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,241 shares. Addenda Cap owns 39,991 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 3,224 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 6,402 shares. Andra Ap owns 27,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested in 121,174 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 7,687 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 9,900 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. State Teachers Retirement owns 244,415 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication owns 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 25,221 shares. 15,219 are owned by Torray Limited Liability. Pnc Grp Inc reported 231,236 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 56,482 shares. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bogle Limited Partnership De holds 122,914 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc holds 0.69% or 11,038 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Ltd Liability has 0.65% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 4,455 shares. Axiom Interest Invsts Ltd Liability Corp De invested in 0.1% or 38,458 shares. Hanseatic Ser Inc has 0.32% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3,791 shares.

