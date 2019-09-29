As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Market Valuation Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Has Raised Its Holding; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Upped Position by $1.16 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 111,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 931,265 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.63 million, up from 819,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 913,879 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 14/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: Blast from the past Akamai is in a sweet spot for buying; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Second Independent Director at Later Date

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19 million, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,054 shares to 1,757 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,889 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company has 59,845 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,099 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 23,101 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 18,053 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 26,605 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.04% or 10,489 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,866 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.13% or 76,723 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 155,702 shares. Valley Advisers reported 17 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.33% or 60,065 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Captrust Fincl holds 0.02% or 2,340 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 0.16% or 553,325 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 38,753 shares.

