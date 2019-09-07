As Ak Stl Hldg (Put) (AKS) Share Value Rose, Sandler Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $400,000; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut Its Stake by $104.33 Million as Market Value Declined

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (AKS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $680.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 8.60M shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL: NEED RETROACTIVE STEPS AFTER IMPORT SURGE BEFORE LEVY; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 48.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.53M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 20,700 shares to 64,128 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group (NYSE:UBS) by 164,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 39.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% or 1.09M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 328 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,578 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort Lp reported 2,188 shares. 26,299 are held by Caxton Associates Limited Partnership. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.15% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hartford Fincl Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 670 shares. New England Rech And Management Incorporated stated it has 10,225 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 83,327 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rampart Inv Lc holds 0.25% or 21,255 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 8,444 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 57,254 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 190.14 million shares or 1.69% less from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,500 were reported by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. 2,000 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. Cwm Ltd invested in 1,404 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.02% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Lc invested in 11,059 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Co invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 118,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc owns 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 305,540 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 2,774 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 160,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 10,215 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares to 162,845 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutanix Inc (Call) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,000 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.