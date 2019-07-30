As Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Stock Price Declined, Creative Planning Has Lowered by $685,000 Its Stake; American National Insurance Company Cut Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Position as Shares Rose

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 342,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.51M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 7.44M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Employees Receive Prestigious Award for Work on Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL: NEED RETROACTIVE STEPS AFTER IMPORT SURGE BEFORE LEVY; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, down from 227,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.96. About 3.49 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Limited owns 1,962 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Samlyn Limited Liability Co holds 0.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 204,002 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 8,571 shares stake. Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 2.88% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Motco reported 2,027 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 215,231 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 31,747 shares. 65.99 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Hilltop Holdg Incorporated invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.4% stake. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 66,887 shares. Rampart Invest Co Lc holds 0.5% or 39,875 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,225 shares. Ally Fincl invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fairfield Bush & reported 109,336 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.87 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel’s Butler Works – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AK Steel: Free Cash Flow Story Begins To Erode – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yielding Over 10.5%, AK Steel’s Longer-Term Bonds Looking More Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did AK Steel Stock Drop 7%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 190.14 million shares or 1.69% less from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co owns 704,838 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested in 44,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 13,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 98,333 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Piedmont Investment invested in 80,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 1.17M shares. Leisure Capital Management reported 0.17% stake. Vanguard Group owns 33.01M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 115,633 shares. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated holds 46,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,875 were accumulated by Stifel Finance Corp. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.91M shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 23,850 shares stake.