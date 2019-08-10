As Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Market Value Rose, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Holding; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Market Valuation Rose While Papp L Roy & Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $337,666

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 217,141 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43M, down from 220,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 694,547 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 231.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 570,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 816,726 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 246,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 8.03 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL: NEED RETROACTIVE STEPS AFTER IMPORT SURGE BEFORE LEVY; 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,529 shares to 8,510 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $944.35 million for 18.22 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN announces David Trent as Vice-President and Chief Digital Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Sees Higher Profit In The Second Quarter – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN 100 Celebrations in Charlottetown, PEI on August 10th at Confederation Centre of the Arts – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Economy Notches Another Month Of Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of AK Steel’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel’s Butler Works – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AK Steel – This Is What It Takes To Squeeze Higher – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel’s Zanesville Works – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “USW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel’s Mountain State Carbon Plant – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 190.14 million shares or 1.69% less from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,000 are owned by Palisade Cap Limited Co Nj. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.1% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Prudential Fincl holds 508,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 7.23M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 15,200 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP stated it has 419,625 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 33,644 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 3.91 million shares. Heritage Investors Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,820 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 122,207 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0% or 20,405 shares in its portfolio.