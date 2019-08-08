As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Increased Position

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 420,510 shares traded or 65.42% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Axiom Invsts Lc De has invested 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 7,510 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,586 shares. 96,908 are held by S&Co. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 44,915 shares stake. Forte Cap Ltd Llc Adv holds 6.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 90,923 shares. Midas Mngmt reported 1.96% stake. Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 48,089 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 158,737 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 9.71M shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. 30,083 are owned by At Bancorp. Terril Brothers invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 1.41% or 24.98M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 4,779 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 131,703 shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 141 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 41,217 shares. First Advsr LP invested 0.01% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 223,030 shares. The New York-based Rothschild And Com Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 0.41% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 13,044 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 141,456 shares. 46,955 are owned by James Investment Rech. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 209 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 65,600 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 41,900 shares.